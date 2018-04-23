by

I recently came across a slick little tool that was designed to provide piece of mind when your adventures take you into some sketchy places. The Off Grid Survival Companion tool is a survival tool that fits in the palm of your hand, yet packs plenty of features for when you find yourself in a survival situation. Far too often, we slip off to the woods without a second thought that anything could ever go wrong. We are typically ill prepared for a survival situation. This single tool could make the difference in you coming back alive.

The Off Grid Survival Companion features a tough aluminum body that was built to take a beating. The hand tool contains fold out ferrocerium and magnesium rods for fire starting, so you’re never without the ability to start a fire for warmth and protection from the elements. It also has a an emergency whistle, a tool to signal help in the woods, and is legally required for boater safety in many states across the country. It also has a blade sharpener and reflective & mirror panels.

A built-in compass and thermometer also make for quick and easy reference as to where you are and what’s coming ahead. The feature rich removable belt clip contains a screwdriver, bottle and can opener, 4 different hex wrenches, a serrated scraper, and a ruler.

The Off Grid Survival Companion is one of those tools that every hunter, hiker, fishermen, camper and outdoorsmen should have in his or her pack, boat, or truck. It truly could make the difference when you find yourself in a bad situation without any help.

Check it out at www.offgridtools.com.