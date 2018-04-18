Limited Edition Maximum Penetration 5MM FMJ™ Arrows Available Now

by

FMJ arrows are proven as the go-to for bowhunters looking to maximize penetration to take down big game quickly and decisively. Bowhunters routinely report heavier blood-trails with quicker big game recoveries provided by FMJ shafts. For 2018, Easton has announced that for a limited time their Utah factory will produce the 5MM FMJ in the retro XX75 Camo Hunter pattern. The special edition FMJ shafts will use the same construction as the other Full Metal Jacket arrows—an aluminum jacket over a high-strength micro carbon core that offers enhanced penetration over standard carbon arrows.

The limited 5MM retro is available in four spine sizes: 500, 400, 340 and 300.

Pre-installed 5MM (X) nocks

5MM RPS 8-32 HIT inserts included

Micro-diameter carbon core with a 7075 metal jacket

$92.99 MSRP per half-dozen fletched

For more information on 5MM Full Metal Jacket arrows visit www.eastonarchery.com