Two years after beginning construction on its new FDA-approved meat processing and jerky facility in Riverton, Hi Mountain Seasonings has announced that it has begun shipping its new ready-made, small-batch Hi Mountain Seasonings Ready-Made Beef Jerky to retailers across the country. The ready-to-eat Beef Jerky is available in the company’s four most popular traditional western flavors: Original, Hickory, Mesquite and Pepper.

Making homemade jerky is a favorite pastime for millions of people around the world, and for more than a quarter of century, Hi Mountain Seasonings has been providing do-it-yourself consumers with the best-tasting, best-selling and easiest-to-make jerky kits on the market. In today’s fast-paced world, it isn’t always possible to make jerky at home, and that’s why Hi Mountain Seasonings is now making it for you.

Unlike many other popular jerky brands that use imported meat, Hi Mountain Seasonings Beef Jerky is made with 100-percent USDA beef, raised in the USA. Hi Mountain Beef Jerky is handcrafted in small batches to ensure it meets the company’s high standards—moist, tender and delicious.

Each resealable 3.25 oz. bag contains 10 grams of protein and 76 calories with no carbohydrates or sugars. Each of the four flavors is available for a suggested retail of $7.99. When you can’t make your own, get Hi Mountain Beef Jerky; it’s truly a cut above.

Hi Mountain’s entire line of products, cooking tips, instructional videos and recipes are available at www.himtnjerky.com. Hi Mountain products also can be found at high-end sporting-goods stores, farm-and-ranch stores and many local grocery stores.

Located in the heart of Wyoming, Hi Mountain Seasonings was founded in 1991. It is the premier manufacturer of kits for homemade jerky and sausage. Hi Mountain Seasonings has successfully captured distinct, traditional Western flavors in its jerky cure & seasonings, Western-style seasonings, bacon cures and other products that make up the unique line of gourmet Western seasonings. For additional information, write: Hi Mountain Seasonings, 1000 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501; call toll-free 1-800-829-2285; or visit the company website at www.himtnjerky.com.