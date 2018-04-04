by

Looking for a better solution for powering your hunting camp? The new Midland PPG100 Portable Power Station allows you to say goodbye to noisy generators or wandering powerless in the dark. It’s small in size, but big on power for all your camp power needs. The unit runs on a Lithim Ion Battery, so there’s no fuel needed. And there’s no motor, making it a silent generator. With no need for gas or an engine, the unit is is a clean source of power and safe to use indoors as well as outdoors. It’s perfect for use around the house, camping, tailgating or hunting.

The Midland PPG100 Portable Power Station charges easily through an AC wall outlet or through an optional solar panel (sold separately).

How much power can the Midland PPG100 Portable Power Station Provide?

To give you an idea of with the Midland Portable Power Station is capable of, it will power the following devices, and much more.

LED Lamp – 3W up 284 hours

Smartphone – 5W up to 170 hours

Notebook – 50W up to 16 hours

LED TV – 45W up to 18 hours

Mini Fridge – 0.4kWh/24h up to 48 hours

Specs on the Midland PPG100 Portable Power Station

Battery Module: Type: Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery / Capacity: 950Wh (14.4V 66Ah)

Input & Output: Input Port: AC Adapterx1, Solar/DCx1

Dimensions: 12.87 x 11.10 x 8.58 inches

Weight: 25 pounds

Price – $1099

Check out Midland PPG100 at www.midlandusa.com.