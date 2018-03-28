by

Team PSE shooter, Jack Wallace, won the Men’s Open Pro division this past weekend at the ASA Pro/Am in Phenix City, AL. This was Wallace’s second straight major ASA win with his PSE Perform-X after also taking the top spot at the Foley ASA event in February.

According to Wallace, he wasn’t feeling much in the way of extra pressure at the chance to win his second ASA Open Pro title in a row, he was just happy to find himself in the situation to do so…

“I just felt a sense of relief and happiness that I made it to the dance. On the first day of the tournament, I was not able to capitalize on three different 12 rings at shorter distances, so I thought I left points on the board. On day two I went six targets before I was able to hit my first 12, so I started very slow. By the time I was able to make it to the shoot down, I felt very fortunate and just happy to be there.”

In addition to Wallace’s impressive victory, Team PSE also rocked the Senior Division, with Darin Watts taking the top spot in the Senior Hunter class. PSE shooters Keith Hensley and David Parson took 1st and 3rd respectively in the Senior Known class. Randy Holley took 2nd in Super Senior.

Team PSE also had nine other Top Ten finishes across a variety of classes, including Briley Davis placing 3rdin Women’s K40, Jonathan Shadell taking 2nd in Semi-Pro, and Kody Gregg placing 4th in the Known Pro shoot down.

It was a great weekend for Team PSE in Phenix City and another great showing for PSE’s 2018 target bow lineup. For more information, visit us at www.psearchery.com