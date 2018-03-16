OtterBox Intros All-Terrain Cooler! For Sand, Dirt, Grass – You Name It!

OtterBox’s premium Venture cooler is now ready to tackle sand, mud, dirt, gravel and grass with their all-new All-Terrain Wheels.
The All-Terrain Wheels are the latest addition to the modular ecosystem of Venture Coolers. Notable features include:
- A steel, powder-coated handle that provides easy rolling with two different handle configurations
- Burly all-terrain 3-inch wide, 10-inch diameter wheels
- A reinforced axle that is strong enough for a loaded Venture plus gear piled on top
Additional features include:
- Versatile wheel system adjusts to carry Venture 45 & 65
- Reinforced plastic wheel bushings roll smooth and don’t rust
- Removable wheels for easy storing
- Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty
- MSRP $249.99 plus cooler
About OtterBox Venture Cooler:
- Premium injection molded cooler featuring two-inch refrigeration grade insulating foam
- Keeps ice up to 14 days
- Certified bear-resistant by Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) (when secured with Locking Kit)
- Durable integrated handles – OtterBox hates those awkward rope handles too!
- Designed in Colorado, made in the USA
- Mounting system: attach accessories for every adventure
- Tough latches: lock in contents, keep critters out and drop down out of the way
- Anti-slide rubber feet keep Venture where you put it
- Slanted interior bottom with slight angle makes for easy draining
- Nesting grooves: Cutting Board and Dry Storage Tray rest on inner rim even when fully loaded
- Inside capacity is exactly what the names says: 25 quarts $229.99, 45 quarts $299.99, 65 quarts $349.99
OtterBox Venture Cooler and the All-Terrain Wheels are available now at otterbox.com.
