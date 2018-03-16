Menu
OtterBox Intros All-Terrain Cooler! For Sand, Dirt, Grass – You Name It!

Mar 16, 2018 by Leave a Comment

OtterBox’s premium Venture cooler is now ready to tackle sand, mud, dirt, gravel and grass with their all-new All-Terrain Wheels.

The All-Terrain Wheels are the latest addition to the modular ecosystem of Venture Coolers. Notable features include:

  • A steel, powder-coated handle that provides easy rolling with two different handle configurations
  • Burly all-terrain 3-inch wide, 10-inch diameter wheels
  • A reinforced axle that is strong enough for a loaded Venture plus gear piled on top

Additional features include:

  • Versatile wheel system adjusts to carry Venture 45 & 65
  • Reinforced plastic wheel bushings roll smooth and don’t rust
  • Removable wheels for easy storing
  • Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty
  • MSRP $249.99 plus cooler

About OtterBox Venture Cooler:

  • Premium injection molded cooler featuring two-inch refrigeration grade insulating foam
  • Keeps ice up to 14 days
  • Certified bear-resistant by Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) (when secured with Locking Kit)
  • Durable integrated handles – OtterBox hates those awkward rope handles too!
  • Designed in Colorado, made in the USA
  • Mounting system: attach accessories for every adventure
  • Tough latches: lock in contents, keep critters out and drop down out of the way
  • Anti-slide rubber feet keep Venture where you put it
  • Slanted interior bottom with slight angle makes for easy draining
  • Nesting grooves: Cutting Board and Dry Storage Tray rest on inner rim even when fully loaded
  • Inside capacity is exactly what the names says: 25 quarts $229.99, 45 quarts $299.99, 65 quarts $349.99

OtterBox Venture Cooler and the All-Terrain Wheels are available now at otterbox.com.

