OtterBox Intros All-Terrain Cooler! For Sand, Dirt, Grass – You Name It!

by

OtterBox’s premium Venture cooler is now ready to tackle sand, mud, dirt, gravel and grass with their all-new All-Terrain Wheels.

The All-Terrain Wheels are the latest addition to the modular ecosystem of Venture Coolers. Notable features include:

A steel, powder-coated handle that provides easy rolling with two different handle configurations

Burly all-terrain 3-inch wide, 10-inch diameter wheels

A reinforced axle that is strong enough for a loaded Venture plus gear piled on top

Additional features include:

Versatile wheel system adjusts to carry Venture 45 & 65

Reinforced plastic wheel bushings roll smooth and don’t rust

Removable wheels for easy storing

Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty

MSRP $249.99 plus cooler

About OtterBox Venture Cooler:

Premium injection molded cooler featuring two-inch refrigeration grade insulating foam

Keeps ice up to 14 days

Certified bear-resistant by Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) (when secured with Locking Kit)

Durable integrated handles – OtterBox hates those awkward rope handles too!

Designed in Colorado, made in the USA

Mounting system: attach accessories for every adventure

Tough latches: lock in contents, keep critters out and drop down out of the way

Anti-slide rubber feet keep Venture where you put it

Slanted interior bottom with slight angle makes for easy draining

Nesting grooves: Cutting Board and Dry Storage Tray rest on inner rim even when fully loaded

Inside capacity is exactly what the names says: 25 quarts $229.99, 45 quarts $299.99, 65 quarts $349.99

OtterBox Venture Cooler and the All-Terrain Wheels are available now at otterbox.com.