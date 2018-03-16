Hawke Optics All-New Frontier ED X Binoculars Offer Superior Clarity and Value

by

Hawke® Optics, a worldwide leader in quality sporting optics that perform outstanding in the field and provide optimum value to the consumer, is proud to announce its new Frontier ED X Binocular. The Frontier ED X Binoculars offer exceptional clarity at a price far lower than a comparable binocular from the competition. With a lifetime warranty, these will be the last pair of binos you’ll ever need.

When you spend a lot of time looking through binoculars, you will notice two things. First, you will come to identify a premium glass by the detail you can see at distance. The next major factor is eye strain. Quality glass causes much less eye strain because your eyes don’t have to work as hard to see that detail. Traditionally, it’s been known that in order to have quality glass that delivers detail and reduced eye strain, it meant spending great amounts of money, often making top-level binoculars unobtainable for many. The new Frontier ED X Binoculars from Hawke Optics put quality within the reach of anyone.

It all begins with the quality and purity of the glass. Hawke starts with Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass that provides premium optical clarity. From there, Hawke uses Dielectric Coating that increases the reflectivity of the light coming into the lens. They then fully multi-coat the optics to further sharpen the clarity of the image you see when looking through the binoculars, especially at greater distances. Internally, Hawke Optics uses high-resolution BAK-4 roof prisms that are phase corrected. The result is a binocular that has exceptional clarity and reduced eye strain.

Clear glass in a binocular is meaningless, however, without crisp focus. The Frontier ED X Binoculars have Hawke’s 1.5-turn Focus Knob with a 6.6-foot close focus. This, when paired with the 426 feet field of view at 1,000 yards in the 8X42, or 336 feet at 1,000 yards in the 10X42, means you will have exceptional clarity and precise focus adjustment at any range.

You would expect a binocular named the Frontier to be tough, and the Hawke Binoculars are just that. With a lightweight magnesium alloy frame that is rubber coated for grip in wet conditions, these binoculars will handle even the most trying conditions. A water-repellant coating on the objective lens and full nitrogen purging that keeps water and fog out of the internals will keep you in the clear. Twist-up eye cups and stay-on lens covers are convenient and add durability.

The Frontier ED X Binoculars are available in an 8X42 and a 10X 42 model, each available with a green or grey frame. They each include a carry case, neck strap, harness adaptors, lens cloth, lens covers and Hawke Optics’ Lifetime Warranty. The 8X42 has an MSRP of just $389.00 and the 10X42 has an MSRP of $399.00.