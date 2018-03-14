The New Redneck Blind Awnings…Another Redneck Advantage

by

Lamar, MO – Redneck® Outdoors, the industry leader in hunting blinds and accessories, is pleased to introduce the Redneck Blind Awnings. These heavy-duty window awnings are perfect for the hunter or cameraman looking for extra protection from the outside elements.

Whether you are hunting or filming or both, the new Redneck Blind Awnings help keep the rain, sleet and snow off your windows and out of the blind, both when the windows are closed and open. Constructed of heavy duty powder coated steel, these awnings are designed to keep out the elements, and further enhance your Redneck experience.

The Redneck Blind awnings help protect you from the nastiest weather Mother Nature can throw at you. To outfit your blind, call your local dealer or visit www.redneckblinds.com

Features and Benefits:

Helps maintain a clear view during rain, snow and sleet

Helps keep inside of blind and your gear dry when hunting with windows open

Keeps the sun out of your eyes longer on evening and morning hunts

Durable Powder Coat Finish

Easy to Install from Inside the Blind

Great Addition to any Redneck Fiberglass Blind

MSRP: $59.99 to $89.99

Made in USA

For more information about the full lineup of Redneck Blinds products visit www.redneckblinds.com, or contact us at info@redneckblinds.com, or (877) 523-9986.