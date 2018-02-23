Will Primos Named Top Communicator

by

Will Primos received the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Tom Kelly Award for his on-going support of the NWTF.

Primos, of Jackson, Mississippi, accepted the award from Kelly at the 42nd annual NWTF Convention and Sport Show.

Formerly known as the Communicator of the Year, the NWTF renamed the award this year to honor longtime NWTF advocate and turkey hunting poet laureate Tom Kelly. The NWTF determined the winner based on how an individual’s work strengthens the Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative.

Primos’ passion for the outdoors and hunting began at an early age, as did his passion for creating game calls. Primos, who created his first game call at the age of 11, founded Primos Hunting at age 24 and went from a one-man operation to a company with eight full-time employees in just one year. His company would grow into one of the most influential brands in the hunting industry.

When it comes to hunting supplies, hunting videos and outdoor television, the name Primos stands among the top. His recent donation of a genuine Gibson box call to the NWTF Winchester Museum, as well as replica Gibson box calls to every NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet as a fundraiser, is a testament to his belief in conservation and the continuation of our hunting future.

“Without great supporters and friends of the NWTF like Will, we could not accomplish all that we do each year,” said Becky Humphries, NWTF CEO. “Will’s love of the outdoors is only eclipsed by his devotion to preserving our hunting heritage.”

Past NWTF Communicator of the Year award recipients include: Michael Waddell, Jana Waller, Brenda Valentine, Steve Rinella, Tom Fegely, Ron Schara, J. Wayne Fears, Grits Gresham, Jim Zumbo, Jim Casada, Glenn Sapir, Col. Tom Kelly, Ronnie ‘Cuz’ Strickland, Kevin Howard and Ray Eye.

About the National Wild Turkey Federation When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit an historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters’ rights. The NWTF Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative is a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to raise $1.2 billion to conserve and enhance more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruit at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting. For more information, visit NWTF.org.