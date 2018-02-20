Lancaster Archery Supply to Carry Obsession Bows

by

Lancaster Archery Supply is pleased to announce that it is now carrying Obsession Bows, which are starting to show up in the company’s inventory.

Based in Georgia, Obsession produces a full line of top-quality compound bows for hunting, 3D archery, target competition and recreational shooting. Their bows were named among the best of the best by Field & Stream and Outdoor Life magazines in 2017, 2016 and 2014.

Obsession is a division of Arcus Hunting, which is a major player in the hunting industry, including brands such as Trophy Taker, Ramcat Broadheads and Tink’s Hunting Products.

It’s not often that Lancaster Archery Supply adds a new line of bows to its cache of offerings. But with the quality of Obsession bows and the demand for them from archers across the country, the company was eager to get them in the Pro Shop and on the LAS website, where they will be available for retail sales.

