Outdoor Edge Expands RazorLite EDC Line

Outdoor Edge, a world-renowned knife and tool manufacturer celebrating its 30-year anniversary, announced the expansion of its award-winning RazorLite EDC Line with the addition of a smaller-sized 3.0″ RazorLite EDC. The new 3-inch blade version joins the 3.5″ RazorLite EDC as one of the sharpest, strongest, replacement razor-blade knives available, with blades that change quickly, safely and easily at the push of a button.

To provide strength and security, a black-oxide coated blade holder supports the razor-blade making it as strong as a standard knife with the sharpness of a surgical scalpel. The 3-inch Japanese 420J2 stainless razor-blades are heat treated and hand finished to be shaving-sharp. With rubberized TPR inserts, the 3.0″ RazorLite EDC’s double-molded Grivory® handle provides a non-slip grip, even when wet. A double-sided thumb stud provides easy one-hand opening, and the replaceable stainless steel pocket clip sleekly contours with the handle, making it an integral part of the grip.

“Customer response to the original 3.5″ RazorLite EDC has been overwhelming,” said Outdoor Edge owner David Bloch. “Each year, sales have continued to increase, and to fill the increased demand for these unique daily-carry knives, we are pleased to introduce this 3-inch version. This lighter and smaller RazorLite EDC is the perfect size for carrying all the time.”