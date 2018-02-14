Outdoor Edge Expands RazorLite EDC Line

Outdoor Edge, a world-renowned knife and tool manufacturer celebrating its 30-year anniversary, announced the expansion of its award-winning RazorLite EDC Line with the addition of a smaller-sized 3.0″ RazorLite EDC. The new 3-inch blade version joins the 3.5″ RazorLite EDC as one of the sharpest, strongest, replacement razor-blade knives available, with blades that change quickly, safely and easily at the push of a button.
“Customer response to the original 3.5″ RazorLite EDC has been overwhelming,” said Outdoor Edge owner David Bloch. “Each year, sales have continued to increase, and to fill the increased demand for these unique daily-carry knives, we are pleased to introduce this 3-inch version. This lighter and smaller RazorLite EDC is the perfect size for carrying all the time.”
