Yeti Camino Carryall

Yeti continues to expand well beyond their line of killer coolers for hunters and outdoorsmen.

They recently launched a line of bags and totes with a seemingly bullet proof design that can handle all the abuse you dish out. Continuing in that concept, they’ve released their new Camino Carryall.

Designed to make any adventure’s dirty work a little easier, the Camino Carryall is the perfect all-purpose, here-to-there bag for any and every day.

Rugged and to-the-point, Camino is made from the same waterproof, ultra-durable, and easy-to-clean material as the Panga Duffel. This tote bag will keep your wet boots and waders contained, keep dry gear inside protected from mud and puddles, and provide a tough barrier from sharp hooks and tools.

Never again leave your gear (or your truck) to the mercy of a sloppy bag.

Check out all the latest from Yeti at www.yeti.com.