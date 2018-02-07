Hunter Safety System Brings Back the Pro Series Harness with More Features, Lower Price

by

Hunter Safety System Brings Back the Pro Series Harness

Danville, Ala. (Feb 6, 2018) — In response to customer requests, Hunter Safety System—the leader in treestand safety—has announced that a new updated Pro Series harness will be available this year. With new features and lighter, high-tech materials, the new Pro Series is poised to become as popular as the original Pro Series, which was introduced in 2005 and became one of the most popular treestand safety harnesses of all time.

Designed with a lightweight interlocking fabric in the front and a high-tech ventilating mesh on the back and shoulder areas, the new Pro Series weighs just 2.9 lbs.—40 percent lighter than the original. With binocular/rangefinder straps, two zippered chest pockets, six gear pockets and an industry first of offering a charging port specifically for a phone or flashlight, the new Pro Series has been carefully designed by hunters for hunters to have a place for everything one might need. Additionally, charging your phone while on a hunt is as simple as plugging the phone into the vests charging port.

The new Pro Series will include ElimiShield® Hunt Scent control technology. ElimiShield utilizes a proprietary nanotechnology that kills odor-causing bacteria for the life of the harness. By treating the harness with the ElimiShield in the manufacturing process, it will be protected from mildew and odors after being exposed to sweat and moisture while in use and then packed away in storage during the off-season.

Each Pro Series comes with sound dampening buckles, deer drag, suspension relief strap and a Lineman’s Climbing Strap. It will be offered in S/M, L/XL and 2X/3X in Realtree Edge® and Mossy Oak Bottom Land Classic® camouflage patterns and will retail for $139.95—15 percent less than the price of the original version.

“Our customers have been asking for us to bring the Pro Series back to the line,” said Jerry Wydner, HSS president. “We wanted to make sure we had a much better version with more bells and whistles, and we wanted to bring it to market at an even lower cost.”

The new Pro Series harness is the ultimate harness for today’s hunter. It will be available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.hssvest.com in the Spring.