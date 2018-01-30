Innovative CHUNK™ Archery Target Introduced

by

Delta McKenzie, the leader in manufacturing and supplying archery targets, has introduced the Chunk™ layered target for broadhead and field-point practice. Chunk’s innovative features include integrated handles so no ropes or wraps are needed. The cube design offers equal arrow penetration depth on all sides providing an increased total shoot-able area. With the ability to shoot all sides, archers will appreciate getting more use out of their target. Additional features include bright white aiming spots and durable Mo’Foam™. Patented Mo’Foam is the densest foam on the market and Delta’s exclusive heat process fuses it together into a single block. The welded-solid design eliminates the straps and bands that are needed to hold other brands’ layered targets together. Chunk is rated for high-speed bows and most crossbows. Visit dmtargets.com to see the Chunk and full line of Delta McKenzie archery targets.

Features:

Cube design—shoot-able on all sides

Integrated handles

Heat-welded layered durable Mo’Foam ™ construction

construction Field-point and broadhead compatible

Available in three sizes: 12”, 15”, and 18”