American-Made Wicked Ridge Unveils the Warrior® Ultra-Lite – the Industry’s Premier Entry-Level, Ready-to-Hunt Crossbow.

Mogadore, OH. Wicked Ridge Crossbows, known for producing top-value, precision performance crossbows, introduced its new Warrior Ultra-Lite model at the 2018 ATA Trade Show in Indianapolis, IN. The next generation of the best-selling Warrior model is an incredible 1.25” shorter, ½-pound lighter, 4” narrower, and 30 feet-per-second faster than its predecessor. Engineered for improved handling, durability, and maneuverability, the American-made Warrior Ultra-Lite provides hunters a reliable, affordable, and ready-to-hunt crossbow package at an entry-level price-point.

“The new Warrior Ultra-Lite is the best crossbow available under $500,” said TenPoint® CEO, Rick Bednar. “This crossbow is incredibly lightweight, narrow and provides enough speed to kill all North American Game. While its technology is second-to-none, what truly separates this crossbow from its competitors is its American-made quality and out-of-the-box accuracy.”

Built to perform in the tightest of shooting situations, the narrow bow assembly consists of a newly designed riser and machined aluminum limb pockets fitted with 11” WRX™ laminated limbs. Powered by heavy-duty machined 4S™ Cams and DynaFLIGHT 97 string and cables, the bow assembly measures a narrow 15-inches wide and drives an arrow down-range at up to a blazing 350 feet-per-second.

Its unique stock design, engineered to lighten the crossbow, improve handling, and withstand years of hunting, is molded from dampening glass-filled polypropylene to increase strength and reduce weight. The stock features an open-back design which greatly reduces weight and allows for easy installation of either an ACUdraw™ or ACUdraw 50™ cocking device. Its fully-integrated fore-grip is backed-up with elongated safety wings to help keep the shooter’s hand safely below the bowstring release path. A fully enclosed trigger guard provides added safety as well. In addition, the stock features a picatinny rail below the front of the barrel to mount additional accessories. Finally, like all Wicked Ridge crossbows, the stock is fitted with TenPoint’s DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor) and ultra-crisp 3 ½-pound trigger.

Combined, the advanced design measures an easy-to-handle 36 ½-inches long and weighs in at a lightweight 6-pounds.

The Warrior Ultra-Lite is double-dip fluid imaged in Mossy Oak’s® Break-Up Country® camo pattern. Its package includes a TenPoint Multi-Line Scope, 3 arrows, and a quiver.

Warrior Ultra-Lite: MSRP: $459.99.

All Wicked Ridge crossbows are American made, designed, and built by TenPoint Crossbow Technologies in Mogadore, OH.

For more information, contact Brian Osterwalder, National Sales Manager, at bosterwalder@tenpointcrossbows.com