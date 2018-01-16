Stealth Cam® Doubles Down on cellular with the new WXV & WXA Cameras

by

Grand Prairie, TX- Stealth Cam® ups the ante on wireless image transmission & expands its coverage with the introduction new WX Series Cellular cameras with options for both AT&T or Verizon Networks.

Users have complete control of their cameras via the updated Stealth Cam Remote APP 3.0. The apps new streamlined interface allows the user to configure all camera settings as well as manage the transmission schedule and remotely erase the memory card. New features for 2018 include Take Test Photo, providing the ability to send a command to the camera to take and transmit a photo on demand. Enhanced location function plots cameras on Google maps within the app supplying the user a visual reference a to where their cameras are placed.

The WX not only incorporates the latest in high speed modems for fast 4G/LTE wireless image & video transmission but is also a full featured 22 Megapixel No Glo camera capable of recording high definition video and features Stealth Cam’s new Smart Illumination Technology, where the camera automatically adjusts IR output based on changing lighting conditions. This is essential for clear detailed images during the critical transition periods of dusk and dawn.

To learn more about Stealth Cam products, please visit http://www.stealthcam.com. Stay ahead of the game with the WX , wireless image transmission from Stealth Cam

WXV – VERIZON

WXA – AT&T