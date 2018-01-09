HALO Rangefinders: New Models Revealed

by

HALO: THE MARK OF THE RESPONSIBLE HUNTER

HALO OPTICS REVEALS FIVE FAST AND ACCURATE NEW LASER RANGEFINDERS AT THE 2018 ATA SHOW

Dallas, TX (January 8, 2018) – Few other hunting accessories have contributed more to conservation through successful game recovery than the laser rangefinder. Providing the foundation for a clean kill and a successful hunt by returning fast and accurate distance readings, this essential piece of technology gives hunters the critical information they need to pull the trigger or release the string with confidence.

Halo Optics uses the best available technology to produce reliable laser rangefinders that can be trusted to perform in the field at a range of hunter-friendly prices. The brand will unveil five all-new models at the 2018 ATA Show later this week.

Reaching farther than any Halo rangefinder before, the new XLR1500 gives rifle hunters and long-range target shooters impressive accuracy at up to 1500 yards. Precise to +/- one yard, the Halo XLR1500 automatically detects and compensates for elevation changes with AITM (Angle Intelligence) Technology, which results in the display of a true ballistic distance.

Other exciting new models for 2018 include the XL600, XR700, XR800 and Z1000, ensuring that there’s a hardworking and reliable Halo rangefinder for any kind of hunter. See them all at the ATA Show later this week in booth #1518.

Media members attending the ATA Show are invited to contact Amelia Vick to schedule their hands-on tour of all the exciting, new-for-2018 products from the Plano Synergy brands.