2018 Hoyt REDWRX Carbon RX-1 Series in Realtree Edge

COLUMBUS, Georgia, Jan. 8, 2018 – ​ New for 2018, Hoyt introduces the REDWRX Carbon RX-1 Series, available in Realtree’s newest camo pattern — Edge. This new, impressive bow series is engineered for those bowhunters who demand everything. It’s built to perform and survive in the most extreme conditions imaginable.

Hoyt engineered the ZT Hyper Cam Systems to promote comfortable, strain-free posture at full draw by increasing the distance between Hoyt’s cams at full draw. This broader cam-to-cam distance at full draw creates an ideal “flatter” string angle and brings the peep to you. These innovations allow a more relaxed, strain-free posture at full draw, and reduce facial contact, string pressure, and eye fatigue at anchor. The days of “reaching” are over; your days of tight, consistent groups have arrived.

