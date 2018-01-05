ALPS OutdoorZ Introduces New Trail Camera Pack for 2018: The Motive

by

ALPS OutdoorZ proudly announces the addition of the Motive trail camera pack. New for 2018, the Motive is specifically designed to take you from home to field to woods and back again with all the essential equipment for capturing trail-cam footage of game in its natural habitat.

“When we were developing the Motive, we kept a hunter’s mindset – get in and out as quickly as you can, leaving little or no trace behind,” says Zach Scheidegger, ALPS OutdoorZ Product Manager. “The Motive allows you to do just that by keeping all of your trail-cam gear organized and at your fingertips.”

The Motive features a large, padded main compartment with adjustable, padded dividers that provide space and protection for up to eight trail cameras; there are also numerous memory card slots. With space for so many cameras and memory cards, you won’t need to make multiple trips to your favorite trail-cam locations. The main compartment zipper runs the full length on both sides of the pack, allowing complete, unobstructed access to all of your cameras at once. A large mesh organization pocket on the interior of the pack and an additional exterior organizational pocket will keep essentials close at hand. With a 7.5-inch wide by 10.5-inch long and 1-inch deep fleece-lined, zippered pocket, you can pack along your tablet for viewing your highly anticipated trail-cam footage on-site. The Motive also features lower side mesh pockets with compression straps, ideal for a set of pruners and a limb saw. Don’t settle for your old retired hunting pack or a make-shift bag for trail camera outings. Carry your trail camera gear in comfort and style with the practical Motive trail camera pack from ALPS OutdoorZ.

