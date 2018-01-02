CAJUN BOWFISHING LAUNCHES ALL-NEW WINCH PRO REEL

by

EVANSVILLE, IN (January 2, 2018) – Cajun Bowfishing announced the launch of the Cajun Winch Pro, an all-new bowfishing reel with a revolutionary design. The Cajun Winch Pro allows for the simplicity of single-handed reeling action as well as the function of operating the fighting wheel brake and reel simultaneously for additional force.

“The one-handed operation of the Winch Pro is a terrific technological advancement for bowfishermen,” says Dave Parker, Archery General Manager. “The Winch Pro was developed in conjunction with the team at Fin-Finder®; they brought some great ideas and it was exciting to work together to create this revolutionary product and bring it to market.”

In addition to the Fighting Wheel Brake, the Cajun Winch Pro also introduces an adjustable durable ceramic string guide for a smoother string feed. The solid aluminum mounting brackets and frame, and stainless steel hardware stand up to the toughest conditions. Vertical and horizontal adjustments allow the perfect fit on any bow and anti-reserve prevents tangling. The reel includes 25 yards of 250 lb. test high visibility white line.

The Cajun Winch Pro is available at $129.99 MSRP and will begin shipping in late January 2018.