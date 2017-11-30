by

Wondering what to get the outdoorsman or woman in your life this Christmas? Why not make his or her life a bit easier with the Realtree Half-Ton Hauler from OxCart. Most utility dump trailers are designed with formed metal frames and a center dump pivot point that cause them to dump like teeter-totters. When the bed is filled with heavy items, you must lift most of the weight to dump the cart. You often have to step away as the load shifts and the tub slams to the ground.

The Realtree Half-Ton Hauler’s smart design eliminates these problems. The hauler combines a rear offset dump pivot point for greater control with a hydraulic-assisted tub lift for easier heavy-load handling. The swivel feature reduces backing, allowing you to control dump wherever you want. These key features revolutionize how much you can handle.

This smart design saves time and reduces physical strain, allowing you to get more done in half the time and with much less effort.

The Realtree Half-Ton Hauler is a perfect Christmas gift for those who manage hunting land or farm land or for those who could use a bit of help around the yard. MSRP: $399-$449