Mystery Ranch Packs Enters the Whitetail World

MYSTERY RANCH, an industry-leading backpack company, devoted to making mission-specific products is pleased to announce a new pack that caters to whitetail deer hunters and other tree stand users.

The new Treehouse is a hanging gear-quiver explicitly designed for tree stand hunters. The pack features quiet interior fabrication and two fiberglass rods that allows the face panel to open to 45°, securing its content from falling out while providing easy access to gear while on a stand.

“Finally, an elite pack maker has invested in giving serious whitetail hunters the pack they’ve always dreamed of,” stated Jeff Simpson, MYSTERY RANCH Brand Ambassador.

Multiple interior sleeves and pockets have been incorporated for organizing calls, rangefinders, and other essentials that need to be available in the heat of the moment. Front compression straps provide a secure attachment for a bow or lightweight tree stand and side water bottle pockets and compression securely fit tripods, bow hangers, and other tree stand items.

Specs on the Treehouse

500D CORDURA fabric exterior and YKK zippers, Quiet 640D COTNA liner (nylon/cotton blend), Two-zipper access to the main compartment with reverse attached lid, Two fiberglass rods on the front panel to keep the main compartment open and gear accessible, Top haul loop for hanging from tree by a hook, Front stretch-woven stash pocket for gloves, jacket, or other quick items, Two internal, zippered pockets/three internal sleeves, Bow or lightweight stand carry via compression straps, Side pockets for water bottles or other items as the weather fluctuates, Hydration reservoir compatible, Telescoping yoke for custom torso fit, MSRP: $250

