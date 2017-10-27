Menu
LEICA CRF RANGEMASTER 2700-B

Oct 27, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Leica’s new Rangemaster CRF 2700-B makes it even easier to be on target every time, even when determining distance with the naked eye is a challenge.

Retaining the compact, lightweight and practical qualities of its forebears, the latest model in the ever-popular line of monocular rangefinders benefits from several significant improvements. These include a 30% increase in effective range, enabling precise distance determination up to a class-leading 2,700 yards. What’s more, at distances of less than 200 yards, measurements are now given to the nearest 0.1-yard for truly exceptional accuracy, whether with rifle or bow.

The new model also boasts a 10% improvement in resolution, plus an optimised and even more intuitive digital display. Thanks to a convenient MicroSD card slot, hunters can input their own bespoke ballistic data (if desired) to work with the in-built calculator. There’s no need to wait for results either: the 2700-B needs less than half-a-second to determine distance, and its super-fast systems allow you to scan large areas smoothly.

Like its predecessors, the new CRF Rangemaster 2700-B can measure in meters or yards and offers a choice of outputs: holdover, clicks or equivalent horizontal range (to 1,200 yards).

RRP $899.

The benefits at a glance

  • Significantly improved CRF Rangemaster
  • Highest ranging capability for Laser Class 1
  • MicroSD card enables custom ballistic input
  • Ranging distance up to 2,470 meters / 2,700 yards
  • Fast, fluent scan mode
  • Leica ABC® ballistics
  • New LED display
  • EHR 1,100 meters / 1,200 yards
  • High resolution of measured distance from 10 to 200 meters / yards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technical specifications

RangefinderRangemaster CRF 2700-B
Magnification7x
Front lens diameter24mm
Exit pupil3.4mm
Twighlight factor13
Field of view at 1,000 yds /1,000 m347 ft / 115m
Eye-relief15mm
CoatingAqua-Dura® lens Coating
Diopter compensation±3.5dpt.
Distance measurement range≈ 2,500 m / 2,700 yds
Equivalent horizontal range (EHR)≈ 1,100 m / 1,200 yds
Ballistic output≈ 800 m / 875 yds
Minimum distance≈ 10m
Measuring accuracy10-200 m ≈ ± 0.5m
200-400 m ≈ ± 1m
400-800 m ≈ ± 2m
800-2,500 m ≈ ± 0.5%
Read-OutsLED display with four digits and symbols
Measuring timeapprox. 0.3 seconds
Measuring modeScanning mode, single measurements

 

LaserEye-safe invisible laser according to EN and FDA class 1
Laser beam divergenceapprox. 0.5 x 1.2mrad
HousingCarbon-fibre-reinforced plastic material
MicroSD slotMicroSD card slot
WatertightnessWatertight to a depth of 3.2ft /1 m
Temperature (function)-4° F to 131° F / -20 to 55°C
Temperature (storage)-40° F to 185° F / -40 to 85°C
Battery3V/Lithium- Typ CR2
Battery lifetime≈ 2,000 measurements at 68° F / 20°C
Dimensions2.9 x 1.3 x 4.4 inches
Weight (incl. Battery)6.5 ounces

For more information, check out www.leica-sportoptics.com, and visit Leica’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/LeicaHunting.

For Leica Sport Optics press releases and high-res images of this product and others, visit the Leica Sport Optics media room at http://www.touchpoint-management.com/leica.

