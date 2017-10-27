LEICA CRF RANGEMASTER 2700-B

Leica’s new Rangemaster CRF 2700-B makes it even easier to be on target every time, even when determining distance with the naked eye is a challenge.
Retaining the compact, lightweight and practical qualities of its forebears, the latest model in the ever-popular line of monocular rangefinders benefits from several significant improvements. These include a 30% increase in effective range, enabling precise distance determination up to a class-leading 2,700 yards. What’s more, at distances of less than 200 yards, measurements are now given to the nearest 0.1-yard for truly exceptional accuracy, whether with rifle or bow.
The new model also boasts a 10% improvement in resolution, plus an optimised and even more intuitive digital display. Thanks to a convenient MicroSD card slot, hunters can input their own bespoke ballistic data (if desired) to work with the in-built calculator. There’s no need to wait for results either: the 2700-B needs less than half-a-second to determine distance, and its super-fast systems allow you to scan large areas smoothly.
Like its predecessors, the new CRF Rangemaster 2700-B can measure in meters or yards and offers a choice of outputs: holdover, clicks or equivalent horizontal range (to 1,200 yards).
RRP $899.
The benefits at a glance
- Significantly improved CRF Rangemaster
- Highest ranging capability for Laser Class 1
- MicroSD card enables custom ballistic input
- Ranging distance up to 2,470 meters / 2,700 yards
- Fast, fluent scan mode
- Leica ABC® ballistics
- New LED display
- EHR 1,100 meters / 1,200 yards
- High resolution of measured distance from 10 to 200 meters / yards
Technical specifications
|Rangefinder
|Rangemaster CRF 2700-B
|Magnification
|7x
|Front lens diameter
|24mm
|Exit pupil
|3.4mm
|Twighlight factor
|13
|Field of view at 1,000 yds /1,000 m
|347 ft / 115m
|Eye-relief
|15mm
|Coating
|Aqua-Dura® lens Coating
|Diopter compensation
|±3.5dpt.
|Distance measurement range
|≈ 2,500 m / 2,700 yds
|Equivalent horizontal range (EHR)
|≈ 1,100 m / 1,200 yds
|Ballistic output
|≈ 800 m / 875 yds
|Minimum distance
|≈ 10m
|Measuring accuracy
|10-200 m ≈ ± 0.5m
|200-400 m ≈ ± 1m
|400-800 m ≈ ± 2m
|800-2,500 m ≈ ± 0.5%
|Read-Outs
|LED display with four digits and symbols
|Measuring time
|approx. 0.3 seconds
|Measuring mode
|Scanning mode, single measurements
|Laser
|Eye-safe invisible laser according to EN and FDA class 1
|Laser beam divergence
|approx. 0.5 x 1.2mrad
|Housing
|Carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic material
|MicroSD slot
|MicroSD card slot
|Watertightness
|Watertight to a depth of 3.2ft /1 m
|Temperature (function)
|-4° F to 131° F / -20 to 55°C
|Temperature (storage)
|-40° F to 185° F / -40 to 85°C
|Battery
|3V/Lithium- Typ CR2
|Battery lifetime
|≈ 2,000 measurements at 68° F / 20°C
|Dimensions
|2.9 x 1.3 x 4.4 inches
|Weight (incl. Battery)
|6.5 ounces
For more information, check out www.leica-sportoptics.com, and visit Leica’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/LeicaHunting.
For Leica Sport Optics press releases and high-res images of this product and others, visit the Leica Sport Optics media room at http://www.touchpoint-management.com/leica.
