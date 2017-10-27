LEICA CRF RANGEMASTER 2700-B

by

Leica’s new Rangemaster CRF 2700-B makes it even easier to be on target every time, even when determining distance with the naked eye is a challenge.

Retaining the compact, lightweight and practical qualities of its forebears, the latest model in the ever-popular line of monocular rangefinders benefits from several significant improvements. These include a 30% increase in effective range, enabling precise distance determination up to a class-leading 2,700 yards. What’s more, at distances of less than 200 yards, measurements are now given to the nearest 0.1-yard for truly exceptional accuracy, whether with rifle or bow.

The new model also boasts a 10% improvement in resolution, plus an optimised and even more intuitive digital display. Thanks to a convenient MicroSD card slot, hunters can input their own bespoke ballistic data (if desired) to work with the in-built calculator. There’s no need to wait for results either: the 2700-B needs less than half-a-second to determine distance, and its super-fast systems allow you to scan large areas smoothly.

Like its predecessors, the new CRF Rangemaster 2700-B can measure in meters or yards and offers a choice of outputs: holdover, clicks or equivalent horizontal range (to 1,200 yards).

RRP $899.

The benefits at a glance

Significantly improved CRF Rangemaster

Highest ranging capability for Laser Class 1

MicroSD card enables custom ballistic input

Ranging distance up to 2,470 meters / 2,700 yards

Fast, fluent scan mode

Leica ABC® ballistics

New LED display

EHR 1,100 meters / 1,200 yards

High resolution of measured distance from 10 to 200 meters / yards

Technical specifications

Rangefinder Rangemaster CRF 2700-B Magnification 7x Front lens diameter 24mm Exit pupil 3.4mm Twighlight factor 13 Field of view at 1,000 yds /1,000 m 347 ft / 115m Eye-relief 15mm Coating Aqua-Dura® lens Coating Diopter compensation ±3.5dpt. Distance measurement range ≈ 2,500 m / 2,700 yds Equivalent horizontal range (EHR) ≈ 1,100 m / 1,200 yds Ballistic output ≈ 800 m / 875 yds Minimum distance ≈ 10m Measuring accuracy 10-200 m ≈ ± 0.5m 200-400 m ≈ ± 1m 400-800 m ≈ ± 2m 800-2,500 m ≈ ± 0.5% Read-Outs LED display with four digits and symbols Measuring time approx. 0.3 seconds Measuring mode Scanning mode, single measurements Laser Eye-safe invisible laser according to EN and FDA class 1 Laser beam divergence approx. 0.5 x 1.2mrad Housing Carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic material MicroSD slot MicroSD card slot Watertightness Watertight to a depth of 3.2ft /1 m Temperature (function) -4° F to 131° F / -20 to 55°C Temperature (storage) -40° F to 185° F / -40 to 85°C Battery 3V/Lithium- Typ CR2 Battery lifetime ≈ 2,000 measurements at 68° F / 20°C Dimensions 2.9 x 1.3 x 4.4 inches Weight (incl. Battery) 6.5 ounces

