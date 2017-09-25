Mathews Introduces 2018 Target Bow, The TRX 38

by

Sparta, Wisconsin – From the World Cup to ASA Shooter of the Year and IBO Triple Crown, the 2017 Mathews Target bows have proven to be the champions’ choice. After an extremely successful year with the 2017 TRX 7 and TRX 8, we are excited to introduce the new TRX 38.

Built off of the proven design of the longer TRX models, the 38 inch axle-to-axle TRX38 fills the void perfectly for shooters looking for a shorter, lighter, more comfortable bow for their draw length. Draw lengths range 23 inches to 30 inches and draw weight goes from 50 pounds up to 70 pounds on the new TRX 38. The new 70 percent mod gives shooters a deeper valley while the standard 80 percent mods remain an option.

Thew new Mathews TRX38 is a shorter, lighter, more compact version of the proven TRX platform.

“Mathews really listens to their pro shooters,” stated Pro Shooter, Dan McCarthy. “The TRX Series is already a powerhouse, but some of us prefer a slightly shorter platform, and they delivered a winner.”

The TRX Series features a perimeter-weighted Mini-Crosscentric Cam and our highly efficient AVS technology to produce speeds up to 328 feet per second. A true-center nocking point ensures straight and level nock travel, further enhancing shot-to-shot consistency and a 7.5-inch brace height provides unmatched forgiveness.

“It’s hard to design a bow that will fit the needs of all archers, but this one could do it,” stated Mathews Pro Braden Gellenthien. “The new 38 inch TRX will be great for both indoor and outdoor competitions.”

Go to Mathewsinc.com for full specifications, finish options, and more information on the 2018 target line, and experience them at your local Mathews Retailer.