STAY MOBILE, MY FRIENDS

Plano, IL – The undisputed choice of archers and horseback hunters, lumbar-style hunting packs combine the load-carrying capabilities of a traditional backpack with the enhanced upper-body mobility of a waist pack. Tenzing, the company committed to helping all hunters to go further and hunt longer, set new standards for lumbar pack design with the release of their TZ 930 and larger TZ 1250 hunting packs in 2012. These highly adjustable, hunt-proven favorites combined meticulous design and craftsmanship with inimitable Tenzing engineering to create the most versatile and comfortable pair of lumbar-style hunting packs available to hunters.

For 2017, this technology is now available in a smaller package… and at a great, low price below $100. The all-new Tenzing TX 9.3 fills the need for an even lighter and nimbler lumbar-pack design, while retaining full Tenzing adjustability, comfort, durability and performance. This is a pack that can be worn and hunted in all day long.

Weighing in at just over a pound-and-a-half and offering a total of 650 cubic inches of storage, this lightweight wonder’s functionality begins with unequaled adjustability. The TX 9.3’s three-point suspension system is fully changeable at each point for an uncompromising fit to any hunter’s torso, while its ergonomic, padded waist belt system is double adjustable to accommodate waists between 26” and 40”. Both hip pads are repositionable with Velcro beneath the pack’s channeled, air-cooled back pad for primary sizing, while final adjustment comes courtesy of the front of the waist belt. A thick, padded shoulder harness evenly distributes weight, while an adjustable sternum strap and a total of four additional compression straps provide maximum comfort under variable loads. Sliding elastic loops on the TX 9.3 secure all loose materials for a neat finish.

The Tenzing TX 9.3 keeps essential hunting gear and accessories well organized and immediately accessible in a variety of well-designed pockets and compartments. Access to the pack’s main compartment comes via oversized, yellow, color-coded zippers and pulls. An additional, generously sized, zippered face compartment provides additional storage for oft-needed gear. Four separate internal pockets keep smaller items from getting lost inside. The TX 9.3’s hip pads contain additional specialized compartments, including a dedicated knife/tool pocket on the left, a quick-access optics/rangefinder pocket on the right, and a clever, pullout mesh pocket for a water bottle or game calls.

One of six hunting packs in Tenzing’s all-new, affordable, high performance TX Series, the TX 9.3 is available in both Reatree Xtra and Kryptek Highlander camo and sacrifices nothing in the way of performance, design or construction. Built from ultra soft, quiet and bur-resistant tricot fabric and a high-quality polyester weatherproof lining, the TX 9.3 features the same premium zippers and pulls, durable stitching, mesh and HDPE hardware found on all Tenzing packs.

TENZING TX 9.3 KEY FEATURES

Realtree Xtra (SKU #962000) or Kryptek Highlander (SKU #962001)

Pull-out mesh pocket for water bottle or game calls

Knife/tool pocket on left hip belt

Quick access optics/rangefinder compartment (right side)

Ergonomic padded double adjustable waist belt (26″-40″)

Adjustable shoulder harness

Channeled, air-cooled back pad

Oversized, yellow-coded main compartment zipper pulls

Two upper and two lower compression straps

Ultra-soft and quiet tricot fabric

Backed by Tenzing’s Limited Lifetime Warranty

TENZING TX 9.3 SPECIFICATIONS

Total of four compartments and four organization pockets

650 Total ASTM Cubic Inches

1 lb. 10 oz. Total Weight

Main Compartment: 8.5” x 15” x 5”

Face Compartment: 5” x 8.5” x 2”

Optics/Rangefinder Compartment: 6” x 4” x 2”

Tool/Knife Compartment: 4.5” x 2.5” x 1”

Mesh Pull-Out Pocket: 7” x 4” x 4”

MSRP $99.99

Offering unequaled adjustability and uncompromising freedom of movement, Tenzing’s versatile and lightweight TX 9.3 is a pack that can truly be tailored to any hunt and any hunter. Go further, hunt longer, and stay mobile, my friends.