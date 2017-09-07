Outdoor Edge® Introduces the Onyx-Lite™ Replaceable-Blade Razor Knife

by

DENVER — Outdoor Edge, the company that combines functional design with the finest materials and hand craftsmanship to create quality knives and tools, has added the new Onyx-Lite knife to its popular Onyx line of replaceable-blade razor knives. This new smaller version of the Onyx EDC sports a 3-inch blade, and it joins the sharpest, strongest, replaceable-blade razor-knife series with blades that change safely and easily with the push of a button.

The Japanese 420J2 stainless blades are precisely heat-treated and hand-finished to be shaving-razor sharp. The black-oxide coated blade holder supports the blade for strength of a standard knife and sharpness of a surgeon’s scalpel. The durable, one-piece Grivory® polymer handle and distinct non-slip Trimond™ texture pattern provides a non-slip grip. With an overall open length of 6.8 inches and a weight of 1.9 ounces, the new Onyx Lite is the perfect pocketknife.

The Onyx Lite is now Outdoor Edge’s most competitively priced replaceable-blade razor knife and comes complete with an ambidextrous thumb opener, pocket clip and three blades. The Onyx Lite is currently available at retailers nationwide or conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com with a suggested retail price of $28.95. Packs of six replacement blades are sold separately.