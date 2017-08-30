Fourth Arrow Introduces New Tripod Accessories

by

Fourth Arrow Camera Arms, makers of the innovative carbon camera arm, is now offering several new camera accessories built with the hunter in mind.

The Cha Cha Slider

The Cha Cha slider can quickly be attached to a tripod, thanks to the tripod adaptor so those who want to film from a tripod can quickly and easily use the slider to give their footage an artistic professional look.

Once installed, the Cha Cha Slider provides users with a rotation radius of 6 inches. Additionally, the slider’s carriage is able to slide along the length of the arm at any point. This results in an amazing 12 inches of available carriage travel! The extra smooth Cha Cha slider will hold cameras and accessories up to 8 pounds and is perfect for use in a ground blind or to capture more cinematic scenes in the field.

The Rex Arm

Another new Fourth Arrow tripod accessory that hunters who hunt from a blind will surely love is the Rex Arm. The Rex Arm is a tripod arm that has a 10-inch radius and rotates 360 degrees so hunters won’t have to constantly move their tripod to get good footage from a blind window. With the smooth operating Rex Arm, hunters can rotate the arm to get the right angle when filming out of a blind window without picking up their tripod. The Aluminum Rex Arm is lightweight, built to last, and user-friendly. The Rex Arm is perfect for filming that hard to reach shot that a stationary tripod makes impossible!

The Raptor Arm

The Raptor Tripod arm is available for those who use a heavy camera while filming from a tripod. The Raptor Arm is 6 inches long, compared to the Rex Arm at 10 inches long. The shorter Raptor arm keeps heavy cameras stable while filming from a tripod but still allows 360 degrees of movement.

“It makes filming out of a ground blind much more enjoyable.”

“The GrowingDeerTV team spends a lot of time filming from a tripod. The Rex Arm has been a game changer for us,” said Grant Woods. “It makes filming out of a ground blind much more enjoyable.”

Fourth Arrow Camera Arms strives to produce camera arms and accessories that are built with the hunter in mind. To learn more about our products, visit www.fourtharrowcameraarms.com.