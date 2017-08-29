UNO App Delivers More For Single Pin Shooters

by

Full Flight Technology, creator of UNO Archery App, the top ranked smartphone App dedicated to archery, is pleased to announce that the UNO App delivers even more for single pin shooters. The TURBO Sight Tape Select feature included in the UNO App now supports Axcel sights. The TURBO Tape Select quickly and precisely identifies the best matched sight tape from the pre-printed tapes provided with Axcel Accutouch and other leading single pin sights.

With the UNO App a user no longer has to step back 50-60 yards for a second sight mark. Instead, you simply enter a measured arrow speed, peep measurements and select from vanes or feathers and the UNO App immediately selects the best matched sight tape for Axcel, Black Gold, CBE and HHA single pin sights. Just choose one distance of 20 or more yards, sight-in and align the selected tape with that one yardage mark – you’re done.

“Thousands of archers are already taking advantage of the features packed into the UNO App to make the most of their time at the range” said Robert Donahoe, President of Full Flight Technology. “With the TURBO Tape Select, the UNO App gives single pin bowhunters and target archers a great new tool that works with the original tape-sets included with their bowsight.” Patented technology has already allowed the UNO App to become the first mobile App to deliver precision sight tape printing and pin-gapping directly from smartphones. The TURBO Tape Select provides another streamlined option so archers can move directly to the range for precise practice and training before a hunt or competition. The “good old days” of plugging an endless array of data into a PC based program to produce sight tapes are over. “These latest features continue Full Flight’s tradition of delivering pioneering innovations for archers” added Robert Donahoe. “Full Flight’s innovations leverage the latest in electronic and mobile technology that is powerful, precise and accessible. Full Flight’s tools complement conventional archery equipment so beginning archers and seasoned veterans can quickly improve their performance.”

There is no better sighting tool available than the UNO Archery App, and no better value at $9.99. With the UNO Archery App, archers can just get out and shoot!

The UNO Archery App is available for Android and iPhone users and can be purchased at the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iPhone. Look for VelocitipUNO. For more information about the UNO Archery App or the Velocitip System, visit http://velocitip.com/uno-app-download.html or call (617) 448-7806.