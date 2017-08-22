NOMAD Performance Hunting Apparel Announces New and Expanded Line

by

Charleston, SC – NOMAD, performance hunting apparel built by hunters for hunters, proudly announces that its new and expanded line of apparel is now available and shipping to retailers across the country. In addition, NOMAD is available to consumers directly at www.nomadoutdoor.com

This season’s offerings include new and expanded offerings for all hunters – men, women and youth in the Harvester Series.

Harvester Series was developed to protect and provide comfort in the mid-season when the temperatures begin to drop in the whitetail woods. This mid-weight system is made with a double-knit, durable water repellent finish exterior with a high-pile interior for warmth. The Harvester series is engineered to be quiet and warm.

In addition, the NOMAD Dunn Series has been expanded to include jacket, pant, vest and gloves. The Dunn Series was developed to protect and provide comfort in the late season when the temperatures can be cold and brutal. The Dunn will help cut the cold and provide you comfort when needed in the treestand or for a long sit. This late-season system is constructed from 100% poly and Primaloft to provide insulation, to be quiet and very warm.

Samples of New Fall 2017 NOMAD Offerings:

NOMAD Harvester FZ Jacket

Bonded DWR Fleece Full Zip Jacket

Wind Resistant Exterior with High-Pile Interior

Secure Zip Chest and Side Pockets

SilverZ Scent Suppression System

Style #: Men N4000032 Women N6400001

Retail – $129.99

Sizes Men S-4XL, Women S-2XL

Harvester Glove

SilverZ Scent Suppression System

Articulated Curve for Supreme Fit

Thinner Weight Material with Emma-Grip Print at Palm for Better Dexterity

Paneled Stretch Cuff for Ease of Entry

Elastic Bound Hem to Maintain Comfort and Keep Your Heat In

Style #: Men N3000021, Women’s N6300001, Youth N730001

Retail Men $49.99, Women’s $49.99, Youth $39.99

Dunn PRIMALOFT® Jacket

Wind / Water Resistant

SilverZ Scent Suppression System

Specialized Weight Fill: 130gsm Weight in the Body for Max Warmth, 80gsm in the Sleeves and Hood for Best-In-Class Mobility

Drawcord Hood

Center Back Neck Zip Opening for Safety Harness Strap

Fleece Hood Inserts at Ear for Better Sound Clarity

Insert at Shoulder and Side for Stretch

Articulated Sleeves

Welded Waterproof Front/Pocket Zippers

Lower Zip Pockets

Elastic Binding at Cuff, Hood and Hem

Style # N4000013

Retail $199.99

Sizes: S – 3XL

Dunn PRIMALOFT® Glove