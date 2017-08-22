NOMAD Performance Hunting Apparel Announces New and Expanded Line

Charleston, SC – NOMAD, performance hunting apparel built by hunters for hunters, proudly announces that its new and expanded line of apparel is now available and shipping to retailers across the country. In addition, NOMAD is available to consumers directly at www.nomadoutdoor.com
This season’s offerings include new and expanded offerings for all hunters – men, women and youth in the Harvester Series.
Harvester Series was developed to protect and provide comfort in the mid-season when the temperatures begin to drop in the whitetail woods. This mid-weight system is made with a double-knit, durable water repellent finish exterior with a high-pile interior for warmth. The Harvester series is engineered to be quiet and warm.
In addition, the NOMAD Dunn Series has been expanded to include jacket, pant, vest and gloves. The Dunn Series was developed to protect and provide comfort in the late season when the temperatures can be cold and brutal. The Dunn will help cut the cold and provide you comfort when needed in the treestand or for a long sit. This late-season system is constructed from 100% poly and Primaloft to provide insulation, to be quiet and very warm.
Samples of New Fall 2017 NOMAD Offerings:
NOMAD Harvester FZ Jacket
- Bonded DWR Fleece Full Zip Jacket
- Wind Resistant Exterior with High-Pile Interior
- Secure Zip Chest and Side Pockets
- SilverZ Scent Suppression System
- Style #: Men N4000032 Women N6400001
- Retail – $129.99
- Sizes Men S-4XL, Women S-2XL
Harvester Glove
- SilverZ Scent Suppression System
- Articulated Curve for Supreme Fit
- Thinner Weight Material with Emma-Grip Print at Palm for Better Dexterity
- Paneled Stretch Cuff for Ease of Entry
- Elastic Bound Hem to Maintain Comfort and Keep Your Heat In
- Style #: Men N3000021, Women’s N6300001, Youth N730001
- Retail Men $49.99, Women’s $49.99, Youth $39.99
Dunn PRIMALOFT® Jacket
- Wind / Water Resistant
- SilverZ Scent Suppression System
- Specialized Weight Fill: 130gsm Weight in the Body for Max Warmth, 80gsm in the Sleeves and Hood for Best-In-Class Mobility
- Drawcord Hood
- Center Back Neck Zip Opening for Safety Harness Strap
- Fleece Hood Inserts at Ear for Better Sound Clarity
- Insert at Shoulder and Side for Stretch
- Articulated Sleeves
- Welded Waterproof Front/Pocket Zippers
- Lower Zip Pockets
- Elastic Binding at Cuff, Hood and Hem
- Style # N4000013
- Retail $199.99
- Sizes: S – 3XL
Dunn PRIMALOFT® Glove
- Wind / Water Resistant
- Durable, Quiet Double Knit with DWR
- Insulated with 133 gsm Primaloft Fill Everywhere Except 40gsm in the Palm for Improved Feel
- SilverZ Scent Suppression System
- Articulated Curve for Supreme Fit
- Thinner weight Material with Emma-Grip Print at Exterior Three Finger and Supple Synthetic Leather for Supreme Dexterity
- Elastic Draw Cord Gauntlet Cuff for Ease of Entry and to Keep Your Heat In
- Style # N3000030
- Retail $79.99
- Sizes: S-XL
