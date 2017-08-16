Tru-Fire® Introduces the Bulldog Foldback Buckle Release

by

SUPERIOR, Wis. (Aug. 15, 2017) — Tru-Fire, the leading archery release brand, has introduced the single-jaw Bulldog Foldback™ Buckle strap-style archery release. Like all Tru-Fire releases, the new Bulldog is made in the USA, and it features several patented Tru-Fire innovations and a wide range of adjustments. It also fits both left- and right-handed archers.

The Bulldog’s hardened-steel single jaw provides versatility and allows it to be used on aluminum loops as well as string loops. Its ultra-smooth roller jaw is spring-loaded and works in unison with the trigger, so it automatically returns to the closed position when the trigger is released. The trigger travel is adjustable via a single Allen screw at the trigger’s base. The compact, machined-aluminum head is clear anodized for a corrosion-resistant natural finish, and it is length adjustable.

The Bulldog’s Foldback Buckle strap is comprised of high-strength nylon webbing sandwiched between two layers of felt for maximum comfort and sound absorption. A TrapTab™ at the end of the elastic portion of the strap and a clip integrated to the strap prevents it from completely opening when putting it on or taking it off. The patented Foldback Ring design allows the release’s head to be easily flipped back 180-degrees, where it stays in position against the buckle strap and tight to the archer’s arm to prevent the head from hitting anything while moving around the stand. The head can be flipped forward in an instant to engage the string loop.

The new Tru-Fire Bulldog release is available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.trufire.com for a suggested retail price of $69.99.