Stay Warm, Stay Comfortable With The Summit Heated Seat

Birmingham, AL ¬— Summit Treestands®, the industry leader in producing innovative and cutting-edge methods for hunting from an elevated position, introduces the Heated Seat—an adjustable, heat source to tame even the most brutal hunting days.

The Summit Heated Seat is designed to fit on most current model Summit stands, as well as being compatible with the seats of most other stand manufacturers, making it one of the best accessory options for any of your treestands. And with its one-piece soft touch temperature controller, you can easily raise or lower the seat’s temperature.

The true value of the Heated Seat is due to its versatility—it will work in a variety of cold situations, from late fall football games to early season boating—it’s designed to be adjustable to your outdoor cold-season needs.

With the included USB power bank and charging cables, you can rest assured this handy seat is ready to see you through even the coldest of days outside.

Heated Tree Seat highlighted Features:

Versatile Seat Options The Heated Seat can be used along with your existing treestand seat or as a stand-alone seat at ball parks, on boats or in a ground blind—allowing you to stave off the cold in a variety of outdoor settings.

Three Temperature Settings Low (about 100 degrees) – 13 hours in duration Medium (about 113 degrees) – 8 hours in duration High (about 131 degrees) – 4 hours in duration

Dimensions: 15” wide x 15” long x 1.75” deep

Summit Heated Seat MSRP: $79.99

For more information about the Heated Seat or any other Summit Treestands or Summit Safety Harness products, contact Glenn Walker at glenn@providencemarketinggroup.net or visit http://www.summitstands.com