Calming Zone from Code Blue: Harness The Attraction Power Of Natural Deer Bedding Areas

Birmingham, AL- Code Blue®, the industry leader in attractant scents, cover scents and scent elimination products for hardcore hunters, introduces Calming Zone®—a revolutionary new stick-applied scent that both attracts deer and relaxes them by creating the smells of a natural deer bedding area.

Calming Zone is made from the scents found in all natural deer bedding areas—the areas where whitetails feel more secure than anywhere else. This special formula is housed in a convenient, easy-to-use twist container that creates less mess and prevents evaporation, it easily rubs on any brush or vegetation near your hunting location, keeping the relaxing and attracting power effective for all-season use.

When using Calming Zone, not only are you masking your human scent with its natural deer bedding scent, the aromas help to bring in deer that are relaxed and comfortable for an easy shot. There’s only one scent that keeps deer at ease and keeps them close by—the smell of other deer. This innovative stick formula is weather-resistant, long lasting, evaporation free and contains the power to mask and attract all deer for an ultimate hunting experience.

Calming Zone Highlighted Features:

Effective Cover for Human Odor With your human scent masked, nearby deer are less likely to notice your presence, which means you can get closer to your target and achieve more precise aim.

With your human scent masked, nearby deer are less likely to notice your presence, which means you can get closer to your target and achieve more precise aim. Avoids Evaporation The air-tight screw-on cap prevents the formula from evaporating, allowing you to get more effective use the whole season.

The air-tight screw-on cap prevents the formula from evaporating, allowing you to get more effective use the whole season. Easy-to-Apply Stick FormulaUse the stick applicator to easily spread this calming scent with less mess.

When used alone—and especially when used in conjunction with other Code Blue attraction scents, such as Screamin’ Heat or Doe Estrous—Calming Zone helps set the trap that even the wariest of bucks won’t see coming.

MSRP for Calming Zone is: $14.99

For more information about Code Blue D-Code or Code Blue scents visit http://www.codebluescents.com.