LEVI MORGAN, TEAM MATHEWS WIN IBO NATIONAL TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP

Team Mathews once again dominated at the third and final leg of the IBO National Triple Crown in Tionesta, PA, winning 7 of the 9 podium spots – including a sweep of Pro Male, and first and second in Pro Female, first and third in Pro Senior.

Levi Morgan won the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, sweeping the series as the 2017 IBO National Triple Crown Champion. Teammates Dan McCarthy and Chris Hacker finished strong in second and third.

“It honestly doesn’t feel real right now,” stated Morgan. “I won the National Championship and the 3rd Leg of the Triple Crown. On top of that, team Mathews literally dominated! They truly make the best bows in the worlds, no doubt in my mind.”

In the Women’s Pro Release class Mathews’ Emily McCarthy claimed first and teammate Sharon Carpenter finished third, while Duane Price and Art Brown finished first and third place in the Pro Senior Release class, respectively.

Mathews also had two teams competing for top honors in the PMR Team Division. Levi Morgan, Joseph Goza, Dan McCarthy, and Jason Bennett’s team took gold, and Andrew Calloway, Brandon Reyes, Chris Hacker, and Danny Evans’ team took home silver.

“It was an exciting season to watch” said Derek Phillips, Mathews Pro Staff Manager. “We couldn’t be more proud of our team”

