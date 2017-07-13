Get Out and GO HUNT!

by

The GO HUNT GIVEAWAY is for the avid hunter looking to “up” his arsenal and gear selection. This prize package is guaranteed to make all your buddies jealous next hunting season – so don’t miss your chance to enter! Whether it be extending your hunting season with a new muzzleloader or outfitting your bow with the accessories; this is sure to take hunting to another level.

Included in the total package giveaway is a Rock River Arms LAR-15 Lightweight Mountain Rifle. This versatile platform allows hunters to control deer population through predator management or take down hogs with extreme precision. The Lightweight Mountain Rifle is chambered in 5.56 NATO, equipped with RRA’s crisp Two Stage trigger and accuracy of 1 MOA at 100 yards. Most hunters want to be in the field whenever possible and with the Traditions Vortek StrikerFire, hunters can take advantage of muzzleloader season. The Vortek StrikerFire boasts a Nitride finish for increased resistance to corrosion and protection from the elements; long gone are the days of muzzleloaders not performing in wet or damp environments. Easton offers up their infamous FMJ arrows to keep you right on target. The winner will receive a dozen 5mm FMJ arrows for their bow and also a half-dozen FMJ crossbow arrows – for the diverse hunter in us all. To keep you in top form Delta McKenzie delivers their MoFoam Ultimate target. One of the most dense and durable targets on the market; it can withstand the punishment of crossbow arrows and accepts both field points and broadheads. Stealth Cam puts their all new DS4K trail camera into your hands to help spot that trophy whitetail that has been eluding you. The DS4K takes high-quality 30 MegaPixel images and stunning 4k videos; coupled with low light sensitivity and blur reduction. To assist you in the field, Wildlife Research Center provides a camo gift bag loaded with scent elimination and lures alike. From start to finish you will be scent-free with ScentKiller Gold laundry detergent, body wash + shampoo, field wipes and spray. To draw big bucks in, you will want to use the Magnum Dripper and Golden Scrape combo along with Special Golden Estrus. TRUGLO is here to equip your bow with all you could ever need – offering unparalleled accuracy with the LOCK-FIRE drop-away arrow rest, 9” CARBON XS Stabilizer, ACTIVATOR BOA release aid and Hyper•Strike 5-pin sight. While not in use, you will find the TRU•TEC LT QUIVER, CENTRA PRO BOW SLING and BOW JACK quite handy. For ensuring successful takedowns New Archery Products includes three packs of their Spitfire DoubleCross mechanical broadheads. With a two-stage deployment the first blades have a 1-7/8” cutting diameter, followed by the “bleeder” blades at 1-1/16” – You will find huge exit wounds and increased blood trails. MTM Case-Gard is here to enhance your hunting lifestyle by providing their all new High Low Shooting Table. This three-legged table is adjustable for any environmental factor you will face – upslopes, downslopes, uneven ground and as well as height adjustments for standing or sitting shooting scenarios. MTM also includes their Muzzleloader Dry Box; in conjunction with your new Traditions firearm, you will need a safe, watertight container to hold your powder and primers. When afield, a quality knife is always necessary – Bear Edge offers a helping hand with their all new Black Zytel Sideliner Assisted Opener. The 440 Stainless Steel blade is finished with a rust-resistant black finish. The sleek drop-point blade will slice with ease. To ensure your knife is always sharp and maintained, GATCO outfits you with their Sceptor 2.0 Diamond/Carbide Sharpener. This handy tool will quickly bring back that factory edge on any blade, including serrated. Lastly, what hunter doesn’t deserve plenty of ammo? PolyCase brings a $500 gift certificate to your hands – that’s $500 in any ammunition they carry! Pushing the envelope of conventional bullets, these polymer-based cartridges are lighter, more accurate and generates less recoil.

Do not miss your chance to enter this amazing promotion that offers almost $4,000 worth of high quality, reliable equipment. Be sure to visit all of the sponsors sites involved to get multiple entries – Up to 12! The GO HUNT GIVEAWAY ends August 10th, 2017 and the one grand prize winner will be contacted August 11th, 2017 via email. Enter today!