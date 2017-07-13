ALPS OutdoorZ Introduces the Transporter, a Waterproof Smartphone Accessory

by

ALPS OutdoorZ has the perfect pack accessory for the outdoorsman/outdoorswoman who wants to keep all their gear dry yet easy to reach. The Transporter is a small accessory that will have a big impact.

The Transporter–with an IPX7 waterproof rating–is aIt features a universal waterproof/dustproof design that fits most popular phone models that are up to 6.2 inches by 3 inches in size. The clear, soft TPU material provides complete waterproof protection, and it also allows for full touch screen functionality. An adjustable SR buckle accommodates a variety of attachment options.

“Hunters use their phones as tools-for maps and GPS services, for example-or to simply stay in touch, and we need to keep these valuable devices protected from the elements,” says Zach Scheidegger, Product Manager.