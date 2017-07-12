by

COLUMBUS, Georgia, July 6, 2017 – TenPoint Eclipse RCX Crossbow in Realtree Xtra features an innovative reverse cam bow assembly and a time-tested stock and barrel configuration. T.

At the heart of the crossbow’s efficiency is the bow assembly’s new RCX Cam System™. Measuring 13.5-inches axle-to-axle when cocked, the bow assembly creates an increased power stroke, at 14-inches, for a crossbow measuring just 34.75-inches long. In addition, it allows the lightweight 140-pound bow assembly, equipped with 10.5-inch RCX limbs and new Brownell Rhino string and cables, to generate speeds up to 370 feet per second.

Its newly designed, machined aluminum riser features Over-the-Top™ limb pocket and Zytel® Limb Suspension System both separates and isolates the limbs from direct contact with the riser to reduce sound and vibration, as well as pre-installed String Dampening Rods (SDR) that further reduce noise and vibration.

Following the footprint of previous popular models, the Eclipse RCX features a lightweight 19.6-inch carbon-injected polymer barrel embedded in the company’s popular FSB™ (Functionally Superior Bullpup) stock. With optimal comb-height and length-of-pull, the FSB stock uses strategically placed cutouts to reduce weight. The barrel is bedded on rubber inserts and dual-purpose rubber safety wings to reduce noise and vibration as well as helping to keep the shooter’s fore-grip hand safely below the flight deck.

The combined stock and bow assemblies produce an ultra-narrow and light 140-pound draw weight model that weighs 6.9-pounds, measures only 34.75-inches long, and shoots a blistering 370 feet per second.

Like all TenPoint models, the Eclipse RCX features TenPoint’s DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor) and 3 ½-lb. auto-engaging safety trigger housed in a lightweight machined aluminum trigger box.

Equipped with the patented ACUdraw™ or ACUdraw 50™, and illuminated 3x Pro-View 2™ Scope, the Eclipse RCX is double-dip fluid imaged in Realtree Xtra® camo.

The model sells only as a complete package that includes the cocking mechanism, scope, three Pro Elite™ carbon arrows, String Dampening Rods (SDR), and a quiver.