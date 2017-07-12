Sportsmen’s Alliance Rally With Melissa Bachman

by

Some of the most dedicated outdoorsmen in the country will gather for the 21st Annual Sportsmen’s Alliance “Save Our Heritage” Rally Sept. 9 at Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center in Columbus, Ohio, to celebrate the outdoors lifestyle and raise funds to protect their passions. Headlining the festival of events will be Melissa Bachman, host of Winchester Deadly Passion on Sportsman Channel.

“For nearly four decades, the Sportsmen’s Alliance has protected hunters, anglers and trappers from attacks in state legislatures, the court system and at the ballot box. More recently, we’ve seen animal-rights activists use social media to threaten sportsmen with physical harm, including women and children, and it’s an arena we’ve helped numerous people navigate,” said Sportsmen’s Alliance President and CEO, Evan Heusinkveld. “As a dedicated sportsman, television celebrity and someone who had been targeted by anti-hunting activists, Melissa is the perfect person to speak to the importance of defending and promoting the outdoors lifestyle.”

Bachman, who was once besieged by animal-rights activists for conducting perfectly legal hunting activities, hosts Winchester Deadly Passion, currently airing its sixth season on Sportsman Channel every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

“I’m looking forward to speaking with attendees at the Sportsmen’s Alliance rally,” said Bachman. “It’s so important for the hunting community to come together and protect each other, as well as to welcome new hunters into the mix with open arms.”

The “Save Our Heritage” Rally is a one-day rally of all things outdoors, which raises awareness and funds for the Sportsmen’s Alliance to protect and advance hunting, fishing and trapping nationwide. The event runs from 2- 8 p.m. at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center in Columbus, Ohio, and features a catered dinner, raffles, silent auction, games and a live auction with great prizes ranging from big game and upland bird hunts to fishing charters and firearms.

Seating is strictly limited and often sells out prior to the event. Tickets cost only $50 and include dinner and drink tickets. Tables of 10 seats are available starting at $500, Sponsor tables are $1,000 and Hunting Heritage tables, which receive a special-edition Henry Silver Boy .22 rifle are just $1,500!

Early Bird Special: All Rally tickets purchased between now and July 31 will be entered to win a .45 ACP Carbine Woodland Camo by Hi-Point and a 715T AR .22 by Mossberg! Plus, the first 100 Rally tickets purchased will receive a Camelbak Talon hydration system valued at $230!

No tickets will be sold at the door.

Buy your tickets at www.sportsmensalliance.org