Stealth Cam® Develops Wifi Wireless Card Reader

by

Stealth Cam is always reinventing products to help consumers make the most of every hunt, and the WiFi Wireless Card Reader expands on that idea. The WiFi Wireless Card Reader allows consumers to stream pictures and videos from their trail cam or other SD cards directly to an Apple or Android device. Simply insert the memory card into the card reader, connect it to your mobile device and immediately access your photos and videos. The WiFi Wireless Card Reader is compatible with SD, CF, SDHC, TF, MS and M2 memory cards up to 64 gb. With 50 foot WiFi coverage and 3 USB ports, all devices with WiFi service can pick up signal within range. Download the Cloud Hub app for free on all devices being used with this card reader.

Extra battery life in the field is always an added bonus, which is why the Stealth Cam WiFi card reader also doubles as a portable battery pack. With a 3,000 mAh rechargeable battery, rest assured power will always be available when you need it.

To order the newest and most convenient card reader, click here.