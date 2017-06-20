Wiley X Introduces WX Boss In Kryptek Camo

by

Wiley X, Inc. has added a new version of its popular WX Boss Climate Control sunglass that is sure to hit the mark with those who love to hunt, shoot and fish. The new WX Boss combines Wiley X’s advanced Polarized Venice Gold Mirror Lenses with a frame dressed in Kryptek Highlander camouflage. Unlike traditional leaf and stick camouflage, Kryptek’s design incorporates micro and macro layering inspired by artillery camouflage netting. The result is a 3D appearance on a 2D surface and the ability to increase stealth while pursuing a wide range of quarry in mixed terrain.

To deliver the sharp vision needed to stalk prey on land or water, this unique frame is fitted with Wiley X’s Polarized Venice Gold Mirror Lenses. These lenses combine an Amber tint, 12% light transmission and advanced 8-layer polarization for superior glare cutting performance in highly reflective environments. This combination is particularly ideal for sunny conditions, fishing in shallow waters and target shooting. Wiley X’s T-Shell coating resists scratching in extreme environments, ensuring long-term durability in real-world outdoor conditions.

Like all models in Wiley X’s popular Climate Control sunglass family, this new version of the WX Boss features a patented, soft removable Facial Cavity seal that blocks out peripheral light, wind and airborne debris. This exclusive design provides wearers with enhanced vision, improved eye comfort and superior protection in the Great Outdoors.