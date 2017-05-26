FeraDyne Outdoors® Acquires Wac’Em Archery

by

SUPERIOR, Wis. (May 26, 2017) — FeraDyne Outdoors, LLC, announced today that it has acquired privately owned Wac’Em Archery of Uvalde, TX. This acquisition adds another leading broadhead brand to the growing FeraDyne portfolio. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Wac’Em Archery is a premier manufacturer of high performance fixed and expandable broadheads and accessories. The company manufactures and assembles its products in the U.S. and has 27 different products in its current product line, including the recently introduced American-forged steel expandables product family.

“We are very excited to add Wac’Em Archery to our portfolio of market-leading brands,” said Todd Seyfert, CEO of FeraDyne. “This addition furthers our commitment to our customers that FeraDyne will provide them with the best products available on the market, tailored to their specific needs and all backed by exceptional customer service.”

Mike Stroff, the previous owner of Wac’Em and host of the popular Savage Outdoors television show on Sportsman Channel, will continue to be the promotional face for the brand. Seyfert added, “We look forward to continuing the growth and innovation of the Wac’Em family of products that has been achieved through Mike’s dedication and hard work.”