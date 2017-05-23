Easy to Assemble, Tough to Destroy

by

Delta McKenzie, known for hunting and competitive archery targets, introduces patent-pending 3D deer target ideal for hunting season practice—the Big Daddy Buck. Anyone that’s used a 3D animal target has experienced the frustration of trying to pick up the target only to have it come apart. The Big Daddy buck is different because it uses a new, innovative cross-body dovetail design that provides more stability through the thousands of shots a target endures.

The Big Daddy features universal scoring on one side and heart vital shot placement on the other to make it versatile for tournament or hunting practice. Theoversized body uses Duraflex self-healing foam and provides easy shot placement recognition. The large size target is designed to replicate a 250+ pound whitetail with replacement body available and can be used with field points or broadheads. Assembles in under one minute—see video at: www.dmtargets.com/bigdaddyvideo