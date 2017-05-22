LEVI MORGAN WINS 1ST LEG OF IBO NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE CROWN

by

Sparta, Wisconsin – Team Mathews came home with several podium finishes from the first leg of the IBO National Triple Crown in Pipestem, WV this past weekend, including a first place win by Levi Morgan in the Pro Male Release class.

Morgan claimed first place in the Pro Male Release class scoring 424 with a total of 24 eleven rings for the weekend putting him in contention for the IBO Triple Crown. Also in the running was teammate Joseph Goza, who captured second, finishing four points behind Morgan with a score of 420.

“I’m pumped to win this first leg and hope to take the next two as well,” stated Morgan. “Whether it’s pressure in a shoot down or inclement weather, I’m feeling really confident in my shot and am looking forward to the upcoming tournaments!”

In the Pro Senior Release class, Bill McCall finished second place while Sharon Carpenter ended up in third in the Pro Release Female class, respectively.

IBO Pro Division competitors shoot two rounds of twenty targets from unmarked distances. These targets vary in distance up to 50 yards. Unlike ASA, there is no shoot down to decide the winner unless there is a tie for first. In the event of a tie, each archer shoots one arrow to determine the winner.