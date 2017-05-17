Tru-Fire Eliminates Trigger Punch with the Panic-X

by

SUPERIOR, Wis. (May 16, 2017) — “Punching” the trigger rarely results in an accurate shot in archery. Tru-Fire, archery’s leading release brand, has introduced the new Panic-X release, designed to help eliminate an archer’s tendency to activate the trigger before being absolutely ready.

Target panic is something that plagues thousands of archers daily. Punching the trigger is one of the many symptoms. The new Tru-Fire Panic-X is designed to help eliminate trigger punch. The Panic-X counters target panic with its Anti-Trigger-Punch Technology that actively prevents hook release by punching the trigger in a situation where trigger panic takes over. If the archer tries to slap the trigger, the Panic-X’s internal sear will not release the string, allowing a moment for the archer to reset and resume the proper shooting sequence.

On- or off-selectable, the Anti-Trigger-Punch feature can be used for training or in the field. In the off position, the Panic-X works exactly like a standard Tru-Fire release with a cam-sear design that actuates the crisp string-hook release for extremely reliable accuracy. When turned on, this feature will only allow the trigger to release the Panic-X’s capture-style hook following a smooth, constant trigger squeeze. The Panic-X ‘s trigger travel is adjustable, as is the length of the release, itself.

The Tru-Fire Panic-X also features a premium leather buckle strap with heavy-duty yellow stitching. Its patented Tru-Fire Foldback™ strap allows the release to be folded back 180-degrees. This new release also features the Tru-Fire’s patented TrapTab™ design that allows the archer to secure the release to their wrist with one hand.

The Tru-Fire Panic-X is available at retailers nationwide or conveniently online at www.trufire.com for suggested retail price of $149.99.