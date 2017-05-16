Team Mathews Dominates ASA Pro/Am in GA

by

Team Mathews swept the Men’s Open Pro Division and seized first and second place finishes in the Women’s Open Pro Division at the ASA Pro/Am in Appling, GA this past weekend.

Dan McCarthy took top honors in the Men’s Open Pro Division scoring an impressive 494 with a total of 17 twelve rings for the weekend. Teammates Levi Morgan finished two points behind McCarthy with 492 while Joseph Goza took home third with 488, respectively.

On the women’s side, Kailey Johnston, who claimed first at the last ASA shoot in Paris, TX, continued her hot streak with another first place finish in the Women’s Open Pro Division. Sharon Carpenter finished up in second after Sunday’s shoot down.

“Our team is firing on all cylinders,” stated Mathews Pro Staff Manager Derek Phillips. “It’s really fun and exciting to watch as we close in on the home stretch of this year’s season.”

ASA Pro Division competitors shoot two rounds of twenty targets from unmarked distances. These targets vary in distance up to 50 yards and the five highest scores from the first two rounds qualify for the shoot down to decide the winner.

