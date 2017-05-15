A PAIR OF PRIME PACKS FOR MOUNTAIN COUNTRY

by

Plano, IL (May 12, 2017) – Mountain hunters face a variety of unique challenges; the greatest of which are the increased physical demands created by elevation and steep terrain. Mountain hunters must wholly commit themselves to the physical and mental training required to perform in these beautiful, game-rich, yet challenging environments. Gear must be equally up to task.

Since the brand’s launch in 2012, Tenzing has endeavored to design and manufacture the best high performance hunting packs available – packs that execute flawlessly in every situation, while removing unnecessary limitations to allow hunters to go further, hunt longer, and apply their abilities without fear of gear failure. Their full line of premium hunting packs includes models for any hunt and any hunter. For 2017, two of these prime packs are now available in one the most effective high-country camouflage pattern ever conceived: Mossy Oak Mountain Country.

Inspired by the mountains you hunt, not the digital world you’re out there to escape, Mossy Oak Mountain Country employs realistic, three-dimensional elements to perfectly match the high-country environment – the same way your determination matches the special challenges mountain hunting presents.

TENZING TZ 3000 IN MOSSY OAK MOUNTAIN COUNTRY

Big and nimble are two qualities rarely found together. But Tenzing’s TZ 3000, released in 2016, is extraordinarily mobile, given its generous size and hauling capacity. Designed to fill the void between limited-use daypacks and extended-use big game packs, this impressive hybrid provides ample storage for a day trip or an overnight spike-out.

With 3,100 cubic inches of total storage in nine specialized pockets and compartments, the 6.8-pound TZ 3000 is built to capitalize on opportunities, not limit them. Born of Tenzing’s industry-leading design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and loaded with high-end amenities, the versatile TZ 3000 can carry a full elk quarter in its main compartment. Like a snake unhinging its jaws, this pack has the ability to open up away from the frame to take in a much larger load. The zipper remains open as specialty compression straps extend to hold in and balance the haul.

TENZING TZ 3000 MOSSY OAK MOUNTAIN COUNTRY KEY FEATURES

Mossy Oak Mountain Country Camo

Two Internal Fluted Aluminum Frame Stays

Padded Lumbar Pad and Waist Belt

Channeled Air Cooled Back Pad

Foldout Bow and Gun Carry Boot

Fold Out Rain Cover

H2O Compatible 2 or 3 Liter

Backed by Tenzing’s Limited Lifetime Warranty

TENZING TZ 3000 MOSSY OAK MOUNTAIN COUNTRY SPECIFICATIONS

3100 Total Cubic Inches in 9 Total Pockets and Compartments

6 lb. 4 oz. Total Weight

Main Compartment: 23.5” x 11” x 9”

Top Compartment: 10” x 10” x 2”

Face Compartment: 14” x 10” x 2”

Hip Pockets (x2): 5” x 9” x 2”

Mesh Side Pockets (x2): 6” x 7.5” x 2”

Internal Side Pockets (x2): 19” x 6” x 5”

SKU #952352 / UPC 024099952378

MSRP $309.99

TENZING TZ 6000 IN MOSSY OAK MOUNTAIN COUNTRY

Bigger, stronger and lighter than any comparable pack on the market, the workmanlike TZ 6000 is the ultimate long-range hunting pack. This pack takes away any and all limits, allowing hunters to go further, hunt longer and carry back the rewards of a successful trip.

With 4,400 cubic inches of storage that can expand to 6,013 cubic inches, it’s hard to believe that this monster pack weighs less than 8 pounds. The TZ 6000’s 12 compartments and pockets, including its large expandable meat pocket, allow the long-range hunter to carry all of his or her gear and still bring home an enormous trophy kill.

TENZING TZ 6000 MOSSY OAK MOUNTAIN COUNTRY KEY FEATURES

Mossy Oak Mountain Country Camo

Fully Adjustable Torso Suspension

Two Rigid Internal Aluminum Frame Stays

Padded Hip Support

Channeled Air Cooled Back Pad

Separate Sleeping Bag Compartment

Detachable Fanny Pack/Lid

Foldout Bow and Gun Carry Boot.

Foldout Rain Cover

H2O Compatible (3 Liter)

Triple Entry Into Main Compartment

Two Expanding Side Compartments for Scope or Tripod

Expandable, Breathable Meat Compartment

Five Specialized Zip Pockets

Five Lateral Compression Straps to Secure Load

Two Lower Compression Straps to Attach Extra Gear

Backed by Tenzing’s Limited Lifetime Warranty

TENZING TZ 6000 MOSSY OAK MOUNTAIN COUNTRY SPECIFICATIONS

6013 Total Cubic Inches in 20 Total Pockets and Compartments

7 lb. 10 oz. Total Weight

Main Compartment: 28″ x 11.5″ x 8″

Meat Compartment: 25.5″ x 11.5″ x 5.5″

Expanding Side Compartments (2): 21″ x 6″ x 4″

Face Compartment: 10″ x 7″ x 2.5″

Hip Compartments (2): 4″ x 9″ x 2″

Mesh Compartments (2): 8″ x 5″ x 2.5″

Top Compartment/Fanny Pack: 9″ x 11″ x 3″

SKU #962676 / UPC 024099962674

MSRP $429.99

Driven by an infinite commitment to technological innovation for hunters, Tenzing continues to crank out new, high performance products poised to do more, carry more and elevate the hunting experience by doing it better than anything else out there; no matter where or what one hunts. Now, mountain hunters can choose from two of Tenzing’s top-performing packs available in Mossy Oak Mountain Country camo. Legends live over the next ridge. You’d better get going.