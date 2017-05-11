Gen-X 2017 BOW LINE UP

by

DAWN

Progressive Let-Off™ technology that makes shooting easy for everyone. An adjustable draw stop cam provides a “solid wall” that allows archers to customize the bow to their specific draw length. With an adjustable draw weight up to 40 lbs., the X-Dawn™ shoots arrows at higher speeds, desirable for both the field and the range. It is a bow you’ll never outgrow!

VERSA

A versatile bow designed for archers who are ready to up their game. A powerful dual-cam bow engineered to deliver a new level of speed and forgiveness to your hunting experience. The patented Versa Cam System™ (VCS) technology makes draw adjustment simple with no bow press required. Premium power packed into a compact size, X-Versa™ is ideal for close quarters shooting or archers who prefer a low profile bow.

LRS

Game hunting, advanced. A premium level performance compound bow engineered for maximum speed and accuracy. With patented Versa Cam System™ (VCS) technology, the X-LR8™ delivers long ranging, high-accuracy speed with up to 70 lbs. of bow-press-free adjustable draw weight, customizable draw lengths from 19-30 inches and ergonomic riser and grip design for super-stability and a superior hunting experience. X-LR8 is perfect for hunting everything from hogs to whitetail deer, elk and other big game species.

WON

A fully adjustable adult target bow for archers of all skill levels. With a smooth pull and steady release, this bow is ideal for keeping your pins on target. Optimized for range shooting, the X-WON™ features the Opti-Mod™ Cam System for exceptional performance, customizable draw lengths, and up to 70 lbs. of adjustable draw weight to accommodate all archers, from novice to even the most experienced.

CUDA

Progressive Let-Off™ technology has come to bowfishing. The Cuda™ is a bowfishing bow designed to give you an edge on the water. Kits come equipped with a Zebco 808® Bowfisher reel, a fiberglass arrow with safety slide and an arrow rest. With adjustable draw weights up to 40 lbs., the Cuda is ideal for snap shooting fish with ease.