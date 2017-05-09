Outdoor Edge’s New Grill-Beam Tong & Tong/Spatula Cast a New Light on Grilling

by

DENVER (May 8, 2017) — Outdoor Edge, the company that combines functional design with the sharpest steels and hand craftsmanship to create high-quality knives and tools, celebrates the barbequing season with the introduction of its new illuminating Grill-Beam Tongs and Grill-Beam Tong/Spatula combo. These innovative, patented grilling tools will light up your next outdoor barbeque.

The Grill-Beam BBQ tools integrate powerful, 22-lumen AA LED flashlights in their spring-loaded tong pivots to put the spotlight on your culinary masterpiece. Designed for versatility, both the Grill-Beam Tongs and the Grill-Beam Tong/Spatula feature unique sliding shafts that telescope and lock for the option of a shorter, more controllable 14-5/8 inch tool, or expand to a full 17 inches in length to safely work a flaming grill or campfire. Both Grill-Beam models keep the chef happy and hydrated with a built-in bottle opener. The Grill-Beam Tong/Spatula combo feature an added grill cleaning notch and serrated edge to cut into the meat and check for doneness.

Crafted of sturdy, dishwasher-safe, 304 stainless steel, matched with a heat-resistant Zytel glass/nylon handle, the Grill-Beam tools are built strong enough to lift a heavy roast and will ensure a lifetime of use. A clip mounted at the end of each Grill-Beam makes them easy to close and store away. They are also lightweight, weighing in at only 16.6 oz.

The Grill-Beam Tongs and the Grill-Beam Tong/Spatula have suggested retail prices of $35.95 and $39.95, respectively. The Grill-Beams are available at retailers nationwide as well as conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com. For more information on the BBQ sets visit the website or an Outdoor Edge retailer.