theHunter: Call of the Wild Is Coming to Consoles

Moenchengladbach/Germany, March 27th, 2017 – Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds and distributor astragon Entertainment announced today that theHunter™: Call of the Wild is coming to Xbox One® and PlayStation® 4 in 2017.

Originally developed for PC and released via digital and retail outlets earlier this year, theHunter™: Call of the Wild is the ultimate hunting experience, featuring open-world gameplay across two massive reserves set in Germany and the Pacific Northwest. The game is rendered by Apex – Avalanche Studios Open World Engine – enabling a level of visual fidelity never before seen in a hunting game. theHunter™: Call of the Wild is a stand-alone, one-time purchase which will be supported by optional DLC content following the release.

For an in-depth view of all features of the game, make sure to catch our Gameplay Trailer and Layton Lake Trailer.

KEY FEATURES

A Next-Generation Hunting Experience.

– theHunter™: Call of the Wild offers the most immersive hunting experience ever created. Step into a beautiful open world teeming with life, from majestic deer, black bears and awe-inspiring bison down to the countless birds, critters and insects of the wilderness.

– Experience complex animal behavior, dynamic weather events, full day and night cycles, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics, scents carried by a sophisticated wind system, and much more. All systems work together to increase immersion and bring out the hunter in you.

Explore a Vast Open World.

– Explore 50 square miles of varied terrain, ranging from wetlands and dense forests to lush valleys and open farm fields. The vast world of theHunter™: Call of the Wild is split up into separate and distinct hunting reserves, each one filled with surprises and memorable moments.

– Take on missions and challenges from the locals, or go off the beaten path. Discover lookouts, hunting towers and outposts. They will allow you to move swiftly and effortlessly throughout the massive open world.

A Decade in the Making.

– theHunter™: Call of the Wild is the evolution of theHunter, Expansive Worlds’ stand-out hunting game, with close to 7 million registered players and 7 years of live operations.

– Avalanche Studios and Expansive Worlds bring hunting to a new generation of players. theHunter™: Call of the Wild is built using Apex – Avalanche Open World Engine – award-winning technology crafted during a decade of developing explosive action games.

Become a Hunter. Design the Hunt.

– Acquire and equip a range of rifles, handguns and bows and customize them with scopes and different ammunition types. Find and master your favorites. Develop your character by unlocking various skills and equipment. Learn how to use callers and scents, but above all else, study your prey: pay close attention to animal behavior, traits and patterns of movement.

– New to hunting? Not a problem. Intelligent systems will aid and assist to make sure you get the most out of your hunt, whether you’re a hopeful novice or grizzled veteran.

Share Hunting Experiences. Earn Bragging Rights.

– In addition to its rich single player experience, theHunter™: Call of the Wild offers unique multiplayer options. Up to 8 friends (or complete strangers!) can play in cooperative and competitive modes. Enjoy a wide range of in-game challenges and events. Hunting is more rewarding and exciting with friends, so share your experiences and earn those bragging rights.

– theHunter is a franchise built around its community. True to that legacy, the evolution of theHunter™: Call of the Wild will be shaped by the deep knowledge and unrivaled dedication of its players. Together, we’ll make it an even richer experience over time.

Further details about the new open-world title theHunter™: Call of the Wild can be found at:

http://www.astragon.de/en/games/thehuntertm-call-of-the-wild/ and

http://callofthewild.thehunter.com.