Rage® Goes Heavy with The New Hypodermic +P 125

SUPERIOR, Wis. (March 21, 2017) — Introduced last year, the Rage Hypodermic +P took lethality to a new level. Now, this popular deep-penetrating broadhead goes heavier with the introduction of a new 125-grain version. With a 1.5-inch cutting diameter, the Hypodermic +P 125 creates a 2-inch slap-cut entry hole and unprecedented penetration due to its unique sweptback blade angle upon deployment.

Like its 100-grain counterpart, the Hypodermic +P 125 also features the precision-machined stainless steel Hypodermic ferrule with surgically ground, .035-inch-thick stainless steel blades. The 125-grain is also equipped with the proprietary Rage Xtreme Shock Collar™ for optimum blade retention with consistently reliable blade deployment. The added weight on this new broadhead offers arrow stability and pinpoint accuracy.

The new Rage Hypodermic +P 125 will come in a three pack with a practice tip, and is available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.ragebroadheads.com for a suggested retail price of $44.99.