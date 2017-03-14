Koola Buck Introduces the Koola Buck Junior

by

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (March 13, 2017) — Koola Buck, an industry leader in state-of-the-art meat processing products and the inventor of the Koola Buck portable refrigeration system for hunters and outfitters, has introduced the new Koola Buck Junior. This new smaller, portable refrigeration system was designed with the regular hunter in mind. Tipping the scales at only 205 pounds, the Koola Buck Junior is compact and lightweight, yet it has a large storage capacity.

The Koola Buck Junior pop-up cooler is 3 feet wide by 3 feet deep by 6.5 feet tall with interior cooling area of 58.5 cubic feet. Its 600-pound ceiling strength easily supports hanging an elk or two to three deer. The Koola Buck Junior’s refrigeration system operates on standard 110V electrical power, requiring only 15-amp service to maintain the temperature between 34 and 41 F, even when outside temperatures reach the 100s. Easily set up by one person in a few minutes, the new Koola Buck Junior is a must have for any big-game hunter.

With its zippered access, hanging and aging meat has never been more convenient, whether you run the Koola Buck Junior in the backcountry off of a generator, in hunting camp or at home. When not in use, the unit can be transformed quickly into its transport configuration with a small storage footprint and casters for easy movement.

The complete portable refrigeration system is currently available at www.koolabuck.com and at select dealers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2,495. To find a dealer near you visit www.koolabuck.com/dealers/.